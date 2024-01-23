West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 143,952 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,760 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $54,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $347.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.68 billion, a PE ratio of 46.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.05. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $253.43 and a 52-week high of $415.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $349.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $367.53.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.30. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The company had revenue of $747.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.80%.

WST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, CAO Chad Winters sold 1,013 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total value of $353,537.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,230. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, CAO Chad Winters sold 1,013 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total value of $353,537.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,230. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.37, for a total transaction of $383,620.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,835 shares in the company, valued at $591,548.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

