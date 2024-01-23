Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Westlake Chemical Partners Stock Down 0.9 %

WLKP opened at $23.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $817.34 million, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.10. Westlake Chemical Partners has a fifty-two week low of $18.58 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.05). Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $321.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.46 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Westlake Chemical Partners

In related news, SVP Andrew Kenner bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.48 per share, with a total value of $107,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 126,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,719,561.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WLKP. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Delphi Management Inc. MA acquired a new position in Westlake Chemical Partners during the second quarter worth $910,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 150.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 89,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 53,553 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 595,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,944,000 after buying an additional 25,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 43,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Partners Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on either a spot or contract basis.

See Also

