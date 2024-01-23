Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,467,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,557 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $44,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 10.4% in the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 90,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 8,553 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.9% during the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 35,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.9% during the third quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 20,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 6.6% during the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 18,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

WY stock opened at $33.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.44 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.20. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $27.65 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 87.36%.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 29,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $1,001,936.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 711,070 shares in the company, valued at $24,560,357.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Weyerhaeuser news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 29,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $1,001,936.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 711,070 shares in the company, valued at $24,560,357.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $29,083.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,436 shares in the company, valued at $1,904,338.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,277 shares of company stock valued at $1,353,775 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WY has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.14.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Further Reading

