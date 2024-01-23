William Allan Corp Reduces Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

William Allan Corp cut its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 2.8% of William Allan Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. William Allan Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth $25,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 545.5% during the third quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 227.7% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 154 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V opened at $271.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $208.76 and a one year high of $272.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $498.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at $33,025,123.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $2,300,092.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,030,321.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,025,123.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,707 shares of company stock valued at $32,183,621 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Visa from $296.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. HSBC started coverage on Visa in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $266.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.70.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

