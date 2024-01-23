William Allan Corp Reduces Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

William Allan Corp cut its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 2.8% of William Allan Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. William Allan Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth $25,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 545.5% during the third quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 227.7% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 154 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Visa Stock Up 0.1 %
V opened at $271.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $208.76 and a one year high of $272.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $498.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.95.
Insider Buying and Selling at Visa
In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at $33,025,123.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $2,300,092.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,030,321.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,025,123.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,707 shares of company stock valued at $32,183,621 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Visa from $296.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. HSBC started coverage on Visa in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $266.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.70.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
