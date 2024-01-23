World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC) Receives $25.33 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the three research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.33.

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on World Kinect in a research report on Monday, November 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company.

World Kinect Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE WKC opened at $22.47 on Friday. World Kinect has a 52 week low of $17.69 and a 52 week high of $30.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

World Kinect (NYSE:WKC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.58. World Kinect had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.51 billion. On average, analysts predict that World Kinect will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

World Kinect Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. World Kinect’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in World Kinect in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,123,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in World Kinect during the fourth quarter valued at $843,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in World Kinect during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,990,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in World Kinect during the fourth quarter valued at about $570,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of World Kinect in the fourth quarter worth about $1,881,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

World Kinect Company Profile

World Kinect Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, charters, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental, and military customers.

