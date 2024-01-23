Yousif Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 787 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $410,211,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at $76,080,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,154,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,516,000 after buying an additional 3,240,590 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 102.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,000,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,168,000 after buying an additional 2,526,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 18.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,392,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,230,000 after buying an additional 2,276,596 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.
Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ HST opened at $19.92 on Tuesday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.51 and a 52-week high of $20.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.79 and a 200-day moving average of $17.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.
Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
HST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Bank of America raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.34.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Mary Baglivo sold 5,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $94,247.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,831 shares in the company, valued at $384,007.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, CFO Sourav Ghosh sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total value of $237,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 171,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,405,095.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Baglivo sold 5,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $94,247.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,007.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,219 shares of company stock worth $844,318. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile
Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.
