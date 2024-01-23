Yousif Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 787 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $410,211,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at $76,080,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,154,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,516,000 after buying an additional 3,240,590 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 102.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,000,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,168,000 after buying an additional 2,526,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 18.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,392,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,230,000 after buying an additional 2,276,596 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ HST opened at $19.92 on Tuesday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.51 and a 52-week high of $20.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.79 and a 200-day moving average of $17.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a yield of 4.2%. This is a positive change from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous None dividend of $0.18. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 76.19%.

HST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Bank of America raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.34.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HST

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mary Baglivo sold 5,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $94,247.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,831 shares in the company, valued at $384,007.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, CFO Sourav Ghosh sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total value of $237,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 171,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,405,095.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Baglivo sold 5,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $94,247.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,007.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,219 shares of company stock worth $844,318. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.