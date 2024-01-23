Yousif Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,455 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Neogen were worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEOG. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in Neogen by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 75,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Neogen by 3.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 124,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neogen by 3.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Neogen by 29.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Neogen by 2.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 305,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,430,000 after purchasing an additional 6,931 shares in the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NEOG opened at $16.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 280.05 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.29 and a 200 day moving average of $19.23. Neogen Co. has a 52-week low of $14.44 and a 52-week high of $24.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Neogen ( NASDAQ:NEOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. Neogen had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 1.28%. The business had revenue of $229.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Neogen Co. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NEOG shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Neogen from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

In other Neogen news, Director William T. Boehm bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.05 per share, for a total transaction of $32,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,509 shares in the company, valued at $425,469.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Neogen news, Director William T. Boehm bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.05 per share, for a total transaction of $32,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,509 shares in the company, valued at $425,469.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Douglas Edward Jones acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.17 per share, with a total value of $151,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,107.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

