Yousif Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,320 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 112.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 364 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,033 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 12.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synaptics Stock Performance

SYNA opened at $112.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.42. Synaptics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $67.73 and a 12-month high of $142.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 3.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. Synaptics had a positive return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $237.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.89 EPS. Synaptics’s revenue was down 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SYNA shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Synaptics from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Synaptics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Synaptics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Synaptics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Synaptics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synaptics

In other Synaptics news, insider John Mcfarland sold 884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total value of $93,553.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,816.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

