Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $1.72 Million Stock Position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Sony Group by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sony Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $336,000. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $490,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its stake in Sony Group by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Sony Group by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 767,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,146,000 after buying an additional 37,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SONY. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

Sony Group Price Performance

NYSE:SONY opened at $99.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.41 and a 200-day moving average of $87.92. The company has a market capitalization of $122.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.99. Sony Group Co. has a 52 week low of $79.62 and a 52 week high of $100.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.93 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 7.55%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sony Group Company Profile

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

