Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $1.81 Million Position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,080 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $1,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank OZK during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Bank OZK by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Bank OZK by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its position in Bank OZK by 235.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Bank OZK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK Price Performance

Shares of OZK opened at $49.30 on Tuesday. Bank OZK has a 12-month low of $30.72 and a 12-month high of $52.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.06 and its 200 day moving average is $41.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.04. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 30.69%. The company had revenue of $407.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.54 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Bank OZK’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Bank OZK in a research report on Friday, January 5th. UBS Group cut Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com cut Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Raymond James upgraded Bank OZK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Bank OZK from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank OZK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

Bank OZK Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural equipment, small business, lines of credit, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

