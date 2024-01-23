Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 1,348 Shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,284 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,348 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the second quarter valued at about $170,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Iron Triangle Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the second quarter valued at about $22,075,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the second quarter valued at about $489,000. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GKOS opened at $93.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.64 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 5.36. Glaukos Co. has a 1 year low of $44.26 and a 1 year high of $94.12.

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $78.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.25 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 20.82% and a negative net margin of 42.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Glaukos Co. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Glaukos from $89.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Glaukos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Glaukos presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.30.

In other news, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 79,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $6,789,873.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,757,700.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 79,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $6,789,873.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,835 shares in the company, valued at $4,757,700.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total value of $2,120,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 120,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,176,084.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 248,370 shares of company stock valued at $20,602,736. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

