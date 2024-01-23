Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 1,435 Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGS. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 5.5% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 45,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on OGS shares. Guggenheim reduced their target price on ONE Gas from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America lowered ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on ONE Gas from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Mizuho lowered their target price on ONE Gas from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on ONE Gas from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ONE Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

ONE Gas Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:OGS opened at $60.30 on Tuesday. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.50 and a 52-week high of $84.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.36.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $335.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONE Gas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 63.41%.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

