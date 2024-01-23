Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 1,618 Shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,618 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,644,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $175,769,000 after acquiring an additional 93,159 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,358,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,980,000 after acquiring an additional 883,239 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,563,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,968,000 after acquiring an additional 138,171 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,453,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,014,000 after acquiring an additional 368,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,013,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,384,000 after acquiring an additional 336,386 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Carpenter Technology stock opened at $67.25 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.54. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 1 year low of $38.24 and a 1 year high of $74.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Carpenter Technology ( NYSE:CRS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $651.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.87%.

In other news, Director Charles Douglas Mclane, Jr. sold 3,791 shares of Carpenter Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total transaction of $251,798.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,006.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.75.

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

