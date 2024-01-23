Yousif Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 106,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APLE. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 255.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 328.2% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 289.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $16.60 on Tuesday. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.66 and a fifty-two week high of $18.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.87.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is currently 137.14%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Bank of America cut Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

