Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,419 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1,190.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 28,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 303.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 2,163 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Yum! Brands

In related news, CEO Mark James King sold 9,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total transaction of $1,215,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,386. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mark James King sold 9,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total transaction of $1,215,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,386. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.17, for a total value of $493,604.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,461,995.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,671,222. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of YUM opened at $131.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.19. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.53 and a 52-week high of $143.24. The firm has a market cap of $36.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.07.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.18. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. Redburn Atlantic restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Friday, October 20th. Oppenheimer upgraded Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Yum! Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.65.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

