Zacks Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Liberty Energy in a research note issued on Monday, January 22nd. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.56. The consensus estimate for Liberty Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.20 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Liberty Energy’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.88 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on LBRT. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Liberty Energy from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.38.

NYSE LBRT opened at $17.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 5.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.89. Liberty Energy has a twelve month low of $11.18 and a twelve month high of $21.25.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LBRT. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its position in Liberty Energy by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 18,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 42,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Energy by 59.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in Liberty Energy by 8.8% in the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 16,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. 91.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Liberty Energy news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total value of $39,984.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,839,760 shares in the company, valued at $54,069,030.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider R Sean Elliott sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total value of $204,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 197,384 shares in the company, valued at $4,026,633.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total transaction of $39,984.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,839,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,069,030.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,907 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,457. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods, and technologies; and other services comprising design and pump diagnostic fracture injection test, DFIT and mini-frac analysis, and laboratory services, such as fluid rheology, surfactant, clay control, scaling and biocide testing.

