Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 398,705 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,060 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $44,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $301,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 73,689 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,269,000 after purchasing an additional 6,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,197 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZBH. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.60.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $122.58 on Tuesday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $149.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.62 billion, a PE ratio of 54.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.03.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.06. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 42.48%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Further Reading

