11,523 Shares in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Purchased by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avangrid by 0.9% in the third quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 81,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Avangrid by 6.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Avangrid by 38.0% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 121,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 33,528 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Avangrid by 21.9% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 70,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 12,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Avangrid by 740.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 605,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 533,565 shares in the last quarter. 12.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGR has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Avangrid from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

Avangrid stock opened at $30.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.52. Avangrid, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.46 and a fifty-two week high of $43.01.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.15). Avangrid had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Networks and Renewables. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

