14,704 Shares in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Purchased by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in United Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in United Bankshares by 735.6% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in United Bankshares by 427.8% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in United Bankshares by 74.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in United Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. 71.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on United Bankshares from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

United Bankshares Trading Down 1.6 %

UBSI stock opened at $36.71 on Wednesday. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.35 and a 1-year high of $42.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.93 and its 200-day moving average is $31.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 26.26%. The company had revenue of $262.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Bankshares Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from United Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.75%.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

