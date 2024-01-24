1,521 Shares in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Purchased by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FLT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 15.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 15.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter worth about $219,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 9.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 123.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on FLT. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $244.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $277.00 to $270.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.50.

NYSE FLT opened at $288.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $265.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.26. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.04 and a 1 year high of $288.95.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $970.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.87 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.91 EPS. On average, analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.76 EPS for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

