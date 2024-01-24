4,853 Shares in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Acquired by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of POST. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Post by 98,990.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,108,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,394,000 after buying an additional 6,102,787 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Post during the 4th quarter valued at $79,259,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Post by 719.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 493,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after buying an additional 433,085 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Post during the 1st quarter valued at $26,200,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Post by 1,086.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 354,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,426,000 after buying an additional 324,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POST opened at $92.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 0.64. Post Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $78.85 and a one year high of $98.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.80.

Post ( NYSE:POST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Post had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 9.72%. As a group, analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $212,975.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,996.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dorothy M. Burwell sold 700 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.22, for a total transaction of $58,954.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,088.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,700 shares of company stock worth $659,914. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

POST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Post in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Post in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Post in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Post in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.86.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

