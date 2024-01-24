6,092 Shares in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Purchased by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Catalent by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,971,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,921,000 after acquiring an additional 492,071 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Catalent by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,960,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556,699 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Catalent by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,918,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,883,000 after acquiring an additional 603,729 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Catalent by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,535,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,757,000 after acquiring an additional 337,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,885,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,048,000 after buying an additional 165,814 shares in the last quarter.

Catalent Price Performance

Catalent stock opened at $49.19 on Wednesday. Catalent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.45 and a 1 year high of $74.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Catalent had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a positive return on equity of 1.55%. The company had revenue of $982.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CTLT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Catalent from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Catalent from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Catalent from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Catalent from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Catalent to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Catalent has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.45.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

Further Reading

