7,536 Shares in Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Intapp by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,642,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,662,000 after buying an additional 257,584 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Intapp by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,469,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,581,000 after buying an additional 276,813 shares during the period. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in Intapp by 824.1% in the 2nd quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,421,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,596,000 after buying an additional 1,268,106 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Intapp by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 634,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,588,000 after buying an additional 41,984 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Intapp by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 403,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,925,000 after buying an additional 89,983 shares during the period.

Get Intapp alerts:

Insider Activity at Intapp

In related news, major shareholder Holdings (Private) Ltd Temasek sold 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $97,525,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,146,805 shares in the company, valued at $668,896,863.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intapp news, major shareholder Holdings (Private) Ltd Temasek sold 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $97,525,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,146,805 shares in the company, valued at $668,896,863.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 26,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.58, for a total value of $1,163,003.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 612,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,283,450.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,780,259 shares of company stock worth $108,650,118. 36.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on INTA. Citigroup initiated coverage on Intapp in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Intapp in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Intapp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on INTA

Intapp Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of INTA opened at $44.62 on Wednesday. Intapp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.52 and a 12-month high of $50.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -45.53 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.01.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Intapp had a negative net margin of 17.35% and a negative return on equity of 17.81%. The firm had revenue of $101.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.82 million. Analysts anticipate that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Intapp Profile

(Free Report)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.