Abundance Wealth Counselors Sells 216 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Abundance Wealth Counselors reduced its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,338 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 1.0% of Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $608.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,560,171.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,560,171.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total value of $105,727.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,733.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,216 shares of company stock worth $79,810,950 in the last ninety days. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $598.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $185.80 and a 1-year high of $603.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $501.87 and its 200 day moving average is $467.16.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 2.11%.

NVIDIA Company Profile



NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

