Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $6.77 Per Share

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush reduced their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $6.77 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.84. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Academy Sports and Outdoors’ current full-year earnings is $6.74 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Academy Sports and Outdoors’ FY2025 earnings at $7.19 EPS.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.38.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:ASO opened at $65.33 on Wednesday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a one year low of $42.83 and a one year high of $69.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.56.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.20). Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.56%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $69,022.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,826.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Academy Sports and Outdoors

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 139.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 455.1% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the second quarter worth about $84,000.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

(Get Free Report)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.