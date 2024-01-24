Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Rating Increased to Buy at New Street Research

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by New Street Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $215.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. New Street Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.66% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Northland Securities downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.26.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $168.42 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices has a fifty-two week low of $72.03 and a fifty-two week high of $174.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $137.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $269.47 billion, a PE ratio of 1,403.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.70.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,117,657.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,366.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,117,657.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Micro Devices

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 3,679 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,629 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kure Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Kure Advisory LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.