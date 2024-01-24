AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Sold by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP trimmed its stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 38,316 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 38.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNC Investment Stock Up 0.5 %

AGNC Investment stock opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $12.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.39.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.42 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 17.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a jan 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 14.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 389.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AGNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on AGNC Investment from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com downgraded AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on AGNC Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.36.

Read Our Latest Report on AGNC

About AGNC Investment

(Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.