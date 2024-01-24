Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,575 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 592 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $411,000. Westshore Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 5,986 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the second quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 6,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 52.5% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,787 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Raymond James started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.43.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.7 %

GOOG stock opened at $148.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.86 and a 52-week high of $150.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $139.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total transaction of $3,198,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,400,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,163,148.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total value of $3,198,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,400,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,163,148.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total transaction of $28,698.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,784 shares in the company, valued at $973,436.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 189,459 shares of company stock valued at $25,949,772. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

