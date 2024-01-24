Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Hoylecohen LLC

Hoylecohen LLC lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,190 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8,093 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.1% of Hoylecohen LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $22,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. CPA Asset Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 480,170 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,310,000 after buying an additional 4,503 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 184,890 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,378,000 after buying an additional 15,084 shares in the last quarter. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 189.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 25,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,327,000 after buying an additional 16,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of GOOG opened at $148.68 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.33 and a 200 day moving average of $134.55. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.86 and a fifty-two week high of $150.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOOG. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.43.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $9,831,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 104,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,681,076.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $9,831,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 104,364 shares in the company, valued at $13,681,076.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 28,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total value of $3,998,933.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,535,282.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 189,459 shares of company stock valued at $25,949,772. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

