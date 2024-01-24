Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 762,477 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,964 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.5% of Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $99,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $16,688,000. Markel Corp raised its holdings in Alphabet by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,110,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. United Bank raised its holdings in Alphabet by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,654,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $900,929,000 after buying an additional 61,427 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in Alphabet by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,806,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $147.04 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $88.57 and a one year high of $148.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Alphabet from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Alphabet from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.79.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total value of $31,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,145.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total transaction of $3,198,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,400,191 shares in the company, valued at $341,163,148.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total value of $31,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,769,145.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 189,459 shares of company stock worth $25,949,772. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

