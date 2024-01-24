Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Insight Inv LLC

Insight Inv LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.5% of Insight Inv LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Insight Inv LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 9.1% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 175,325 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,943,000 after buying an additional 12,280 shares during the period. GSG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $709,000. MWA Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,755 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the period. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total transaction of $31,090.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,145.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total value of $54,859.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,413 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,390.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total value of $31,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,145.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 189,459 shares of company stock valued at $25,949,772. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $147.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.57 and a twelve month high of $148.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Mizuho raised their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alphabet

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.