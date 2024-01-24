Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 491 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.1% of Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $18,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $281,000. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GOOGL. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.79.

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total value of $31,090.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,769,145.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total transaction of $54,859.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,413 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,390.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total value of $31,090.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,145.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 189,459 shares of company stock valued at $25,949,772 over the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $147.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.57 and a fifty-two week high of $148.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

