ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Stock Position Lowered by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,050 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,342 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 513 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 776 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. 69.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ANIP opened at $56.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.89 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.45. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.54 and a 52 week high of $65.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ANIP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $131.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.92 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 2.98%. The company’s revenue was up 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 5,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.95, for a total value of $318,467.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 897,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,221,839. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 5,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.95, for a total value of $318,467.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 897,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,221,839. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Krista Davis sold 2,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $141,089.82. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,506.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,141 shares of company stock valued at $4,124,067 in the last 90 days. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on ANIP shares. StockNews.com raised ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, ANI Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.67.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations, including extended release and combination products.

Featured Stories

