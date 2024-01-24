Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.22% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Apollo Medical in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Apollo Medical in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

AMEH opened at $36.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.99. Apollo Medical has a 52-week low of $28.86 and a 52-week high of $40.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.42.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $348.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.80 million. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 9.90%. Equities analysts anticipate that Apollo Medical will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in Apollo Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,747,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Apollo Medical by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,789,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,748,000 after buying an additional 43,714 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Apollo Medical by 27.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 4,238 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Apollo Medical by 13.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 2,664 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical during the third quarter valued at about $613,000. 35.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare company, provides medical care services in the United States. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

