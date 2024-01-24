Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Shares Sold by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP cut its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,628 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,001,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $718,751,000 after purchasing an additional 459,302 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,563,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 96.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 425,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,755,000 after purchasing an additional 208,315 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 4,394.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 154,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,885,000 after purchasing an additional 151,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $20,386,000. 92.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Industrial Technologies

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 5,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $899,815.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,498,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 5,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $899,815.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,498,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 1,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $323,411.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,853,719.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,584 shares of company stock worth $1,715,612. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AIT opened at $176.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.52. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.07. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.91 and a 52 week high of $178.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.15.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 25.39%. As a group, research analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.12%.

Applied Industrial Technologies Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

See Also

