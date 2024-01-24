AutoNation, Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $19.22 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:AN)

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their FY2024 earnings estimates for AutoNation in a report issued on Sunday, January 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst G. Chin now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $19.22 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $19.03. The consensus estimate for AutoNation’s current full-year earnings is $22.79 per share.

AN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of AutoNation in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of AutoNation in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of AutoNation from $171.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.13.

AutoNation Stock Performance

Shares of AutoNation stock opened at $139.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.35. AutoNation has a fifty-two week low of $113.50 and a fifty-two week high of $182.08.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $5.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 54.72%. AutoNation’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.00 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AutoNation

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth $272,000. JB Capital LLC lifted its position in AutoNation by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 9,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Realta Investment Advisors lifted its position in AutoNation by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in AutoNation by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in AutoNation by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 77,284 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.58, for a total transaction of $11,019,152.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,659,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,303,175.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 77,284 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.58, for a total transaction of $11,019,152.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,659,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,303,175.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 25,405 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.75, for a total transaction of $3,855,208.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,736,445 shares in the company, valued at $718,755,528.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

