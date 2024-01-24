Axim Planning & Wealth Buys 157 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Axim Planning & Wealth raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up about 0.2% of Axim Planning & Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Axim Planning & Wealth’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 100,169.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,032,339,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $110,718,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,310,373 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,604,575,000 after purchasing an additional 123,254,064 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $5,226,390,000. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 9,115.2% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 11,304,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,130,434,000 after acquiring an additional 11,181,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,478,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,788,398,000 after acquiring an additional 5,566,797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $105.97 per share, with a total value of $26,492,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,077,000 shares in the company, valued at $220,099,690. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at $22,652,596.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $105.97 per share, with a total value of $26,492,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,099,690. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.1 %

XOM stock opened at $97.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $387.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.49. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $120.70.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.26 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.95 dividend. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.35.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

