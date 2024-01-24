Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Reaches New 52-Week High at $261.89

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $261.89 and last traded at $261.72, with a volume of 32416 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $256.79.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AXON shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $247.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.82.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.15. The company has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.78 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.88.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $413.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.77 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 12.63%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Axon Enterprise news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 635 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.38, for a total value of $146,291.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 236,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,374,287.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Axon Enterprise news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 635 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.38, for a total value of $146,291.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 236,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,374,287.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Joshua Isner sold 35,400 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total transaction of $8,909,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 309,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,911,067.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,343 shares of company stock worth $19,964,734. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXON. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 605.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,660,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $366,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,343 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 101.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,993,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $388,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,556 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,329,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,872,883,000 after purchasing an additional 870,481 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth about $102,920,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Axon Enterprise by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,583,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $308,281,000 after buying an additional 576,420 shares during the period. 76.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

