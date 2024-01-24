Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. Buys 4,500 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,529 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 8.7% of Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $29,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. increased its position in Alphabet by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in Alphabet by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 115 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total transaction of $31,090.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,145.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total transaction of $31,090.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,145.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $9,831,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 104,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,681,076.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 189,459 shares of company stock valued at $25,949,772 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOG stock opened at $148.68 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.86 and a 1 year high of $150.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Raymond James started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.43.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

