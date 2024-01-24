Baystate Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,193 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $191,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of AMZN opened at $156.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 80.84, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.27. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.12 and a twelve month high of $157.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays raised their target price on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Amazon.com from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.09.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Amazon.com

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.78, for a total value of $76,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,960,816.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.78, for a total value of $76,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,960,816.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total transaction of $535,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,443,977.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,829 shares of company stock valued at $9,413,273. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.