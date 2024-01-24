Bellwether Advisors LLC Acquires 328 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,949 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total value of $3,198,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,400,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,163,148.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total value of $3,198,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,400,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,163,148.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total value of $54,859.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,413 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,390.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 189,459 shares of company stock worth $25,949,772. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Alphabet from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Alphabet from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.79.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $147.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $137.86 and its 200 day moving average is $133.48. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.57 and a 12-month high of $148.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

