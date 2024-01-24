BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Shares Sold by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP trimmed its position in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Free Report) by 59.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,931 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in BlackBerry by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,101,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,903 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackBerry by 5.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,128,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,205,000 after acquiring an additional 923,553 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in BlackBerry in the fourth quarter worth about $38,430,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in BlackBerry by 9.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,620,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,023,000 after acquiring an additional 314,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in BlackBerry by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,462,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,608 shares during the last quarter. 42.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John S. Chen sold 554,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total transaction of $2,022,870.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,893,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,161,373.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other BlackBerry news, CEO John Joseph Giamatteo sold 18,279 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total value of $59,041.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 206,090 shares in the company, valued at $665,670.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John S. Chen sold 554,211 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total transaction of $2,022,870.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,893,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,161,373.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 654,133 shares of company stock valued at $2,352,082 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BB opened at $3.56 on Wednesday. BlackBerry Limited has a 12 month low of $3.19 and a 12 month high of $5.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.21.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 4.27% and a negative net margin of 68.47%. The firm had revenue of $175.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BB. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on BlackBerry from $4.75 to $4.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.63.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylancePROTECT, an endpoint protection platform and mobile threat defense solution; CylanceOPTICS, an endpoint detection and response solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceGATEWAY, an AI-empowered zero-trust network access solution; CylancePERSONA, a user and entity behavior analytics solution; BlackBerry unified endpoint management, a central software component for secure communications platform; BlackBerry Dynamics, a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; and BlackBerry Workspaces solutions.

See Also

