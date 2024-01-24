Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Buys 49 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,040 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total value of $19,690,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,560,171.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total value of $19,690,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,560,171.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total transaction of $5,008,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 979,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,693,969.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 155,216 shares of company stock worth $79,810,950. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on NVDA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $668.00 to $674.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $620.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $608.30.

NVIDIA Stock Up 0.4 %

NVIDIA stock opened at $598.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $501.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $467.16. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $185.80 and a 52 week high of $603.31.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 2.11%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

