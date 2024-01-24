Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Bought by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BR. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,043,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $944,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048,184 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,230,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $299,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,907 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,712,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $614,559,000 after acquiring an additional 943,718 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,195,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,122,000 after acquiring an additional 554,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 973,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,703,000 after acquiring an additional 243,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Keir D. Gumbs sold 3,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.61, for a total transaction of $665,996.31. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,543,713.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 5,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.32, for a total value of $1,040,767.08. Following the sale, the president now owns 59,651 shares in the company, valued at $12,247,543.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Keir D. Gumbs sold 3,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.61, for a total transaction of $665,996.31. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,543,713.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,909 shares of company stock worth $8,003,375 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Down 0.0 %

BR stock opened at $206.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.97 and a fifty-two week high of $207.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.00. The stock has a market cap of $24.27 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 42.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on BR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.00.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

