Brokers Offer Predictions for Pan American Silver Corp.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSE:PAAS)

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) – Equities research analysts at Scotiabank reduced their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pan American Silver in a report issued on Monday, January 22nd. Scotiabank analyst O. Habib now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.14. The consensus estimate for Pan American Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.19 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Pan American Silver’s FY2026 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PAAS. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Pan American Silver from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Pan American Silver from $22.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. CIBC set a $25.00 target price on Pan American Silver and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com lowered Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Pan American Silver from $23.50 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Pan American Silver Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Pan American Silver stock opened at $14.02 on Wednesday. Pan American Silver has a 52 week low of $13.13 and a 52 week high of $19.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.31.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $616.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Pan American Silver Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently -43.01%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pan American Silver

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,417,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,032 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 81,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 25,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV now owns 242,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.

