C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Grows Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,922 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% in the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 29.2% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 115 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $148.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $139.33 and its 200-day moving average is $134.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.86 and a 1 year high of $150.01. The company has a market cap of $1.86 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total transaction of $31,090.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,769,145.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total transaction of $54,859.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,390.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total transaction of $31,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,145.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 189,459 shares of company stock valued at $25,949,772 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.43.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

