California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 13,127 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 318,003 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,127 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $33,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 2.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 0.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 1.6% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 100.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 218 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 0.6% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,979 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Insider Transactions at Science Applications International

In other news, EVP Michelle A. O’hara sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.45, for a total transaction of $509,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,344,033.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Donna S. Morea sold 1,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.11, for a total transaction of $151,257.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,982,751.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michelle A. O’hara sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.45, for a total transaction of $509,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,344,033.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,233 shares of company stock valued at $1,539,058 in the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Science Applications International Price Performance

NYSE:SAIC opened at $128.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.13. Science Applications International Co. has a one year low of $95.43 and a one year high of $136.05. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.71.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.58. Science Applications International had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 26.14%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SAIC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $116.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Science Applications International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Science Applications International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $142.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Science Applications International

Science Applications International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.