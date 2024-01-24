California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 197,839 Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,281,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197,839 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in NU were worth $31,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MRP Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of NU by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in NU by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in NU during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NU during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in NU during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 53.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of NU from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NU from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of NU in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.80 target price on the stock. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of NU in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, New Street Research downgraded shares of NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $8.25 to $8.10 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.18.

NYSE NU opened at $8.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $3.87 and a 12-month high of $9.49. The company has a market capitalization of $42.04 billion, a PE ratio of 111.95 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.43 and its 200-day moving average is $7.91.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. NU had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 16.21%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

