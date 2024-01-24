California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 2,264 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 241,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $34,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DRI. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 980.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DRI has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com cut Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Monday, December 18th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.58.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $161.65 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.36 and a 12 month high of $173.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.39% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.87 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 63.36%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 3,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total transaction of $581,524.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,883.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 3,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total transaction of $581,524.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,883.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John W. Madonna sold 3,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.80, for a total value of $628,336.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,971 shares in the company, valued at $1,141,849.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,299 shares of company stock worth $2,360,252. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

