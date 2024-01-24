California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 397,897 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) by 154.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 655,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 397,897 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $29,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IONS. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $39,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 29.6% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.6 %

Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $51.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.69 and a 1-year high of $54.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.52 and a 200-day moving average of $45.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.02). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 90.50% and a negative net margin of 66.34%. The company had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.42 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $862,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,821,691.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 42,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $2,134,329.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,145,091.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 17,500 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $862,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,821,691.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 192,769 shares of company stock valued at $9,736,203. Corporate insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on IONS. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.07.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IONS

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IONS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.